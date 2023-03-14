Cantonment Man Charged With Fleeing From Deputies, No Driver’s License

March 14, 2023

A Cantonment man is facing charges after allegedly failing to stop for deputies.

X’Zavian Mikel Davis, 21,  was charged with felony fleeing and eluding from law enforcement and misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle without a license.

According to an arrest report, deputies witnessed Davis failed to  completely stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Erress Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue. Deputies attempted a traffic stop, but Davis continued without stopping and accelerated away at a high rate of speed on Montclair Road, the report continues. Deputies called off the traffic stop.

Another deputy reported seeing three people run the vehicle as it later turned into a driveway on Sante Fe Circle, and all were taken into custody.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said a vacuum sealed bag containing 272 grams of marijuana was inside the vehicle. Davis was not charged in connection with marijuana.

Davis was released from jail on a $11,000 bond.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 