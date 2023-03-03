Body Found In Cantonment Along East Kingsfield Road

A body was in Cantonment Friday morning.

Workers in the area located thed decomposed body along East Kingsfield Road, just west of Riddle Road. According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, there does not appear to be foul play involved in the death, but investigators are working with the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death, the approximate time of death, and the identity of the individual.

“The individual appears to have been deceased for a while,” ECSO spokesperson Morgan Lewis said.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.