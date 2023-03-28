Atmore Police: Pensacola Man Charged After Drugs, Fake Money, Car Chase, Shots Fired Incident

A Pensacola man is facing charges in Alabama on drug charges after what Atmore Police described as incident involving fake money for drugs, a car chase and shots fired.

Charles Robinson Anthony, 26, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia charges filed by the Atmore Police Department.

Sunday, Atmore Police responded to a reported shots fired incident in the area of Highway 21 and Poarch Road, near the Wind Creek Casino. In an area parking lot, a deputy from the Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office spotted one of the vehicles described by a witness as being involved in the incident. When the deputy approached the driver, later identified as Robinson, he ran from the scene but was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit, according to Atmore Police Sgt. Darrell McMann.

“Officers interviewed Robinson and were able to determine through statements and evidence that Robinson attempted to sell narcotics to suspects in a second vehicle who attempted to pay Robinson with fake currency with “Motion Picture Only” stamped on the fake currency,” McMann Said. “The second vehicle sped away and Robinson began pursuing the vehicle. During the pursuit, one of the occupants of the vehicle shot at Robinson striking his vehicle at least one time.”

Police said the occupants of the second vehicle were not located.

“The incident is still under investigation and additional charges are forthcoming,” McMann added.