Applications Close For Escambia County Emergency Mortgage Assistance Program

March 1, 2023

Applications have now closed for the Escambia County Emergency Mortgage Assistance Program.

The program opened in July 2022 to provide assistance for homeowners struggling to pay mortgages or utilities due to COVID-19. Funded under the Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Emergency Mortgage Assistance Program, eligible households could receive assistance of up to but not exceeding three months’ costs, or $8,000.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 