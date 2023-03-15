Annual Spring Fling Youth Summit Is Saturday At Carver Park

The Annual Spring Fling Youth Summit will be held Saturday from noon until 3 p.m. at Carver Park in Cantonment.

There will be free prizes, free food, music, arts and crafts, games, guest speakers, educational and career information (grades 5-12), and other activities.

The Spring Fling Youth Summit is sponsored by Ascend Performance Materials, IP, FPL, Phil Hall, PA, and the Escambia County CRA and is hosted by the Cantonment Improvement Committee.

Carver Park is located at 208 Webb Street in Cantonment.

For more information call Mary at (850) 346-2797.

Pictured: Last year’s Spring Fling Youth Summit at Carver Park in Cantonment. NorthEscambia.com file photos.