Aggie Classic: Tate Wins No-Hitter Against Santa Fe South

March 15, 2023

Three Tate pitchers combined for a no-hitter as the Tate Aggies beat Santa Fe South (OK) 9-0 on day two of the Aggie Classic.

Gabriel Patterson started for Tate, going three innings with no hits, no runs, no walks and striking out eight. Aiden Byrd went for three, striking out five, and Tristin Lynn pitched one with two strikeouts.

Cliften Quiggins and Javin Floyd led at the plate for the Aggies with two hits each.

Tate will play Union (OK) High School at 7 p.m. Wednesday as the Aggie Classic continues.

