AAA: Florida Gas Prices Down 36 Cents From 2023 High

Florida gas prices declined 8 cents per gallon last week. On Sunday, the state average was $3.22 per gallon.

The state average has declined 12 cents within the past 10 days. That’s 36 cents less than the highest price of this year.

“Florida gas prices are at their lowest level since late January,” said Mark Jenkins, Public Relations Manager for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The recent dip was driven by falling oil prices. Unfortunately, that downward trend ended last week, and oil prices are back up, which means gas prices are likely to get more expensive soon.”

In Escambia County, gas prices averaged $3.14 Sunday night. The low price in North Escambia was $3.05 at a Highway 29 station in Cantonment, while Pensacola saw a low of $2.92 on Nine Mile Road.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.