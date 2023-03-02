Trial By Fire: 15 Escambia Fire Cadets Complete Live Fire Exercises

On Friday, 15 Escambia County Fire Rescue Cadets went through a trial by fire.

The group completed introductory live burn training, exposed to flames, heat and smoke for the first time in their fire academy training. The exercise was completed in a controlled environment with fire from hay and pallets.

With 36 class days remaining, the cadets will now move forward to the second portion of the program, developing more technical skills that are required for the job.

In their part one training, they completed lessons in fire behavior, fire attack and a vehicle fire simulation.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.