Trial By Fire: 15 Escambia Fire Cadets Complete Live Fire Exercises

March 11, 2023

On Friday, 15 Escambia County Fire Rescue Cadets went through a trial by fire.

The group completed introductory live burn training, exposed to flames, heat and smoke for the first time in their fire academy training. The exercise was completed in a controlled environment with fire from hay and pallets.

With 36 class days remaining, the cadets will now move forward to the second portion of the program, developing more technical skills that are required for the job.

In their part one training, they completed lessons in fire behavior, fire attack and a vehicle fire simulation.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 