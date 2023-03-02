Tate Shuts Out Crestview 12-0 In No Hitter (With Gallery)

The Tate Aggies beat Crestview in a 12-0 in a no-hitter on the road Tuesday night.

The Aggies were fresh off a 4-0 shut out of Crestview Saturday afternoon at Tate

Ethan McAnnally earned the win, giving up no runs, no hits, walking three and striking out one. Neal Croom closed in relief, giving up no runs, no hits, walking two and striking out one.

McAnnally had a homer in the second inning as he went 2-3 on the night to lead the Aggies along with Clifton Quiggins who was also 2-3. The Aggies had one hit each from Drew Reaves, Caden Kelly and Kaleb Posta.

Next, Tate will be at Washington on Thursday.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Pictured: Tate shut out Crestview Tuesday night Crestview. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.



