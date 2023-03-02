Tate Shuts Out Crestview 12-0 In No Hitter (With Gallery)

March 8, 2023

The Tate Aggies beat Crestview in a 12-0 in a no-hitter on the road Tuesday night.

The Aggies were fresh off a 4-0 shut out of Crestview Saturday afternoon at Tate

Ethan McAnnally earned the win, giving up no runs, no hits, walking three and striking out one. Neal Croom closed in relief, giving up no runs, no hits, walking two and striking out one.

McAnnally had a homer in the second inning as he went 2-3 on the night to lead the Aggies along with Clifton Quiggins who was also 2-3.  The Aggies had one hit each from Drew Reaves, Caden Kelly and Kaleb Posta.

Next, Tate will be at Washington on Thursday.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Pictured: Tate shut out Crestview Tuesday night Crestview. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.


Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 