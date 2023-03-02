Tate Downs South Walton

The Tate Aggies beat South Walton 8-3 Thursday at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Rilee Lowery earned the win for Tate, going four innings with three runs on two hits and striking out two. Gabriel Patterson threw three in relief, allowing one hit and striking out five.

Drew Reaves went 2-4 and James Davis was 2-3 to lead the Aggies at bat. Clifton Quiggins added one hit for Tate.

The Aggie are back in action Friday at 7:00 at Wahoos Stadium against Panama City Arnold.

File photo.