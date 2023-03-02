Photos: How To Sweep A Bridge? And Why.

So how to you sweep a bridge? And why?

Our cameras recently caught a contractor cleaning the Highway 4 bridge between Century and Jay.

The bridge has small holes along the retaining wall for drainage. Cleaning away the debris keeps those holes from becoming clogged so water does not accumulate when there is heavy rain.

The crew was using a large “jet” blower pulled by a truck, backpack blowers and shovels.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.