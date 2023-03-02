Cantonment Man Tried To Run Over His Neighbor, Punched Woman In Her Face, ECSO Says

A Cantonment man is accused of trying to run over his neighbor and punching the neighbor’s wife in the face.

Douglas Hunter Smith, 41, was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor battery.

Smith allegedly attempted to strike his male neighbor with his pickup truck. When the victims’ wife ran over to check on the neighbor, Smith got out of his truck and punched her in the face with a closed fist, according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

The neighbor told deputies that Smith turned from Highway 29 onto Well Line and was traveling about 45 mph when he drove into a yard and in his direction. The neighbor said Smith missed hitting him by about 2-3 feet because he jumped out of the way.

Smith said as he was going home, his neighbor was standing in the road. Smith said swerved into his neighbor’s yard to avoid hitting him. Smith was unable to provide any witnesses, the arrest report states.

He was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $7,500 bond.