Bid Awarded For Upgraded Lighting At Northview, Tate, Escambia High Softball Fields

March 19, 2023

The Escambia County District has awarded a bid at just under three-quarters of million dollars for upgraded softball field lighting at Northview, Tate and Escambia high schools.

On a 5-0 vote, the contract was awarded by the Escambia County School Board to low bidder Bill Smith Electric for $738,645. One other bid was received from Gulf Electric for $799,961.

Pictured: Softball under the lights at Northview High School. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

