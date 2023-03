Overturned Truck, Lumber Block I-10 Ramp

An overturned semi-truck closed the entrance ramp from Pensacola Boulevard to I-10 Monday.

The truck driven by a 54-year old Pensacola man came to rest on its side, scattering its load of lumber.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a strap broke on the trailer, causing the truck’s load to shift.

The driver was not injured, and the ramp has since reopened.