UPDATE: Tate High Off Lockdown Prompted By ‘Rumors’, ECSO Says

March 30, 2023

Tate High School was on lockdown for over an hour midday Thursday due to a threat the ECSO called a “false alarm”. The lockdown was lifted about 1 p.m. and students returned to class.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, school officials received information that a student had threatened to come to the school with a gun and open fire.

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons, who was at the scene, said the school was placed on the lockdown as a precaution while deputies investigated the alleged threat. Simmons stood outside a closed gate to the school and reassured parents that their children were safe. Parents are not allowed to access the campus at any school in the county during an elevated security level.

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there were no arrests.

Photos we received from inside the school showed ECSO deputies with long guns watching over students in the cafeteria (above).

The ECSO said the incident was due to rumors among students, not “swatting” where false calls are made from somewhere across the country.

Comments

3 Responses to “UPDATE: Tate High Off Lockdown Prompted By ‘Rumors’, ECSO Says”

  1. Tate student on March 30th, 2023 1:54 pm

    Apparently there were some parents jumping the fence

  2. Tate Student on March 30th, 2023 1:41 pm

    We’ve been on this lockdown for about an hour now, so im gonna take a nap.

  3. Liv G on March 30th, 2023 1:29 pm

    I’m in the school rn





