Fire Marshal Now Investigating Suspicious Century Mobile Home Fire

March 10, 2023

The Florida State Fire Marshal is now investigating the cause of a fire at a vacant mobile in Century early Thursday morning.

The fire was reported by a passerby about 4:30 a.m. in the 6800 block of North Century Boulevard, just south of Upton Road.

The single-wide mobile home was fully involved in fire when the first units arrived on scene and was a total loss, according to Escambia County Fire Rescue.

The fire was brought under control by 5:04 a.m. There were no injuries reported.

The southbound lanes of Highway 29 were closed during the incident.

Submitted photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 