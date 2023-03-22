Fire Marshal Now Investigating Suspicious Century Mobile Home Fire
March 10, 2023
The Florida State Fire Marshal is now investigating the cause of a fire at a vacant mobile in Century early Thursday morning.
The fire was reported by a passerby about 4:30 a.m. in the 6800 block of North Century Boulevard, just south of Upton Road.
The single-wide mobile home was fully involved in fire when the first units arrived on scene and was a total loss, according to Escambia County Fire Rescue.
The fire was brought under control by 5:04 a.m. There were no injuries reported.
The southbound lanes of Highway 29 were closed during the incident.
Submitted photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
