Century Looks For $13 Million To Renovate Old CHS Gym, Fix Bridges

Century is looking to seek $10 million to renovate an old gym and $3 million for bridge and drainage repairs.

The town is eligible to apply for state funding for the projects.

A $10 million grant award would be used to renovate or rebuild the old Century High School gymnasium for use as a multipurpose facility that could also serve as a hurricane or other disaster shelter. Century High closed over 25 years ago; the 16,500 square foot building was constructed in 1960.

The town will also seek $3 million to replace a failed bridge on Freedom Road that has been closed for three years, and make drainage improvements to two other bridges that suffered embankment erosion during Hurricane Sally.

The funding, if awarded, would be from Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Small Cities Hurricane Sally Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery funding. through the Rebuild Florida Infrastructure

Repair Program.

The town is currently soliciting public comment on the proposed projects by email to Kristina Wood at kwood@centuryflorida.us or by calling Century Town Hall at (850) 256-3208.The deadline is March 20. At 7 p.m. on March 21, a public hearing will be held at Century Town Hall.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.