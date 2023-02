WWII Veteran Celebrating 106th Birthday

World War II U.S. Army Veteran Duane Brewton is celebrating his 106th birthday today.

A party was held in his honor Friday in Cantonment, where Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Terrence Shashaty recognized him for his service.

Brewton is a Purple Heart recipient and was a member of the U.S. Army’s 2nd Division and 38th Regiment in 1944.

Photos: NAS Pensacola for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.