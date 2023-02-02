Woman Left Her Elderly Father Alone With No Food Or Water For Days, ECSO Says

A Flomaton woman is charged with leaving her elderly father alone in an unkept home near McDavid with no access to food or water for days.

Tiffany June Quebedeaux, 40, was charged with felony neglect of an elderly person.

The sheriff’s office said the 82-year old man was found on a dirty mattress in the bedroom of his trailer on North Pine Barren Road after a family friend contacted authorities.

“I observed the residence to be falling apart,” a responding Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy wrote in his report. “I observed multiple holes in the floor, some being large enough to fall through. I observed multiple pieces of fruits and vegetables around the kitchen all containing mold. I observed cooking pots with food left inside that were covered in mold. I observed dirty clothes and trash to be all over the floor throughout the trailer.”

“I observed (the victim) to have multiple injuries to his arms and to have extremely outgrown nails and hair,” the report continued. The victim’s “bedroom was also covered in dirty clothes and trash. I also detected a strong odor of rotten food and body odor throughout the residence”

The victim told deputies that had been lying in the same spot in bed for four to five days. He stated that Quebedeaux was responsible for his care, but he had not seen her for about five days when she left with his wallet and cellphone, the arrest report states.

The victim said he was forced to fall out of bed and crawl on the floor to the kitchen for food and water. He said he had no way to pay for anything or call for help.

The deputy noted that there was no fresh or edible food or any water in the area around the victim. There were no walking aides or phones the victim could use to call EMS or use to get himself to the bathroom, according to the report.

A 5-gallon bucket was left for the victim, and it was about half full of urine and feces, the report continues. The deputy noted there was no concrete evidence that Quebedeaux took the wallet or money, but the investigation is continuing.

The Florida Department of Children and Families was also contacted, and the state agency has opened an investigation, according to the ECSO.

Deputies were unsuccessful to contact Quebedeaux by phone or at a residence on Creamer Road, and a warrant was issued for her arrest. She was released Wednesday night on a $2,500 bond