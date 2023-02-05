Woman, 53, Killed In Escambia County Wreck
A 53-year old Escambia County woman was killed in a single vehicle crash Saturday morning.
The woman was traveling on Lillian Highway near Bauer Road when her vehicle left the roadway, traveled through a chainlink and overturned tino a “communications utilities structure”, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene; her name was not released.
Troopers are continuing their investigation.
