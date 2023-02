Womack Throws No-Hitter As Tate Aggies Beat Crestview

Peyton Womack threw a no-hitter as the Tate Aggies beat Crestview 6-0 in seven innings Wednesday night at Tate.

Kate Balagbagan went 2-2 with two RBIs to lead the Aggies at the plate. Womack, Amburleigh Laird, Kara Wine, Charli Vinson, and Olivea Latner each added a hit.

The Aggies will travel to Escambia on Tuesday.