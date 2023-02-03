WaWa Coming To Nine Mile Road In Beulah, Also Highway 98

Wawa stores are coming to Beulah and one other Escambia County location, and there are plans for additional stores.

At a preview event Thursday, Wawa announced locations for West Nine Mile Road and Beulah Road and on HIghway 98 at North Blue Angel Parkway. Construction is planned for this year.

Wawa said there are three or four additional locations in Escambia County still under consideration, with a goal of 6-10 locations by 2025.

Last April, Wawa announced they were actively looking for potential sites for new stores in the Pensacola area, along with Panama City, Tallahassee and Mobile. Current plans are for Wawa to open up to 40 stores in these markets beginning in 2024.

In 2022, Wawa marked the 10th anniversary of the opening of its first Florida store. The store opened July 18, 2012, in Orlando across from SeaWorld. Since then Wawa has expanded rapidly throughout the state and opened its 250th store in Florida last year. Today, Wawa employs almost 10,000 associates across the Sunshine State.