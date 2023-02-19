Want To Learn More About ‘YouthFirst Century’ Program Funded By Children’s Trust?

February 19, 2023

Last week, the Escambia County Children’s Trust announced $5.1 million in grant funding for 19 program, including one in Century.

The Urban Development Center’s YouthFirst Century will receive $397,556 for the first year as they work toward a goal of serving 750 youth ages 11-18  in the Century area over the next three years at a total cost of $1.2 million.

A YouthFirst Century informational session will be held on Saturday, February 25 at 11 a.m. at the Pilgrim Lodge Missionary Baptist Church at 7000 Jefferson Avenue in Century with Dr. Jessica Griffen, CEO and chairwoman of UDC.

The YouthFirst Century program will be for students that attend Bratt Elementary, Byrneville Elementary, Ernest Ward Middle and Northview High schools.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 