Want To Learn More About ‘YouthFirst Century’ Program Funded By Children’s Trust?

Last week, the Escambia County Children’s Trust announced $5.1 million in grant funding for 19 program, including one in Century.

The Urban Development Center’s YouthFirst Century will receive $397,556 for the first year as they work toward a goal of serving 750 youth ages 11-18 in the Century area over the next three years at a total cost of $1.2 million.

A YouthFirst Century informational session will be held on Saturday, February 25 at 11 a.m. at the Pilgrim Lodge Missionary Baptist Church at 7000 Jefferson Avenue in Century with Dr. Jessica Griffen, CEO and chairwoman of UDC.

The YouthFirst Century program will be for students that attend Bratt Elementary, Byrneville Elementary, Ernest Ward Middle and Northview High schools.