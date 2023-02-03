Vehicle Rollover Crash Discovered Friday Morning
February 3, 2023
There was no immediate word on any injuries in a single vehicle rollover crash discovered Friday morning in Molino.
The vehicle was found with no one around on Highway 95A near Cantering Hills Lane.
The Florida Highway Patrol investigated and has not released further details.
Comments
2 Responses to “Vehicle Rollover Crash Discovered Friday Morning”
was it a dog or deer you were avoiding?
I am Driver and owner no injuries just unfortunate accident.