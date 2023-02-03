Vehicle Rollover Crash Discovered Friday Morning

February 3, 2023

There was no immediate word on any injuries in a single vehicle rollover crash discovered Friday morning in Molino.

The vehicle was found with no one around on Highway 95A near Cantering Hills Lane.

The Florida Highway Patrol investigated and has not released further details.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments

2 Responses to “Vehicle Rollover Crash Discovered Friday Morning”

  1. just a fact on February 3rd, 2023 5:16 pm

    was it a dog or deer you were avoiding?

  2. Jacquelyn Oliveira on February 3rd, 2023 4:57 pm

    I am Driver and owner no injuries just unfortunate accident.





