Two Accused Of Stealing Tools From Their Employer

February 1, 2023

Two men are accused of stealing tools from their employer.

Russell Chase Helton, age 21 of Walnut Hill, and Hunter Thomas Lee, age 22 of Pensacola, were both charged with burglary and two counts of grand theft, all felonies.

Helton and Lee were both working for Eager Beaver Electrical but failed to show up for work on December 30. According to the company, tools were discovered missing from the their assigned work van and three other vans. The owner of the company told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that both suspects were seen on video taking the tools, according to an arrest report.

The tools, valued at $2,289, included a DeWalt saw and bag, and Milwaukee drills, impact driver and drill bits, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Helton and Lee were released on $15,000 bond each.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 