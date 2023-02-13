Today Is Voter Registration Deadline For Special Primary Election In Century

February 13, 2023

Today, February 13, is the deadline to register to vote in an upcoming special primary election in Century, if it’s required.

The Town of Century has set a special election for town council seats 3 and 4. The special general election will be held on Tuesday, March 28. If three or more candidates qualify for either of the seats, a special primary election will be held on Tuesday, March 14.

The registration deadline for the special general election is Monday, February 27. New voter registration applications need to be postmarked or submitted to a voter registration agency by close of business on the day of the deadline.

For more on the special election, click or tap here.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 