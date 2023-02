Tall Job: Crews Paint Walnut Hill Water Tower

Crews are working to paint one of the two water towers in Walnut Hill.

The 200,000 gallon tank on Highway 99A, next to Ernest Ward Middle and EREC, was constructed in December 2009.

It’s 142 feet high, including a tank that measures in at 24 feet high.

