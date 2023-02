Tate Soccer Advances To Regional Quarterfinals

The District 1-6A runner-up Tate Aggies are headed to regionals.

No. 8 Tate (10-3-3) will travel to No. 1 Chiles (15-2) on Wednesday, February 8 at 7 p.m. (EST) in the regional quarterfinals.

No. 3 Gulf Breeze, which defeated Tate 1-0 in double overtime for the district title, will host No. 6 Fleming Island on February 8.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.