Tate Cheerleaders Get Big Send-Off As They Head To Defend State Championship

February 4, 2023

The reigning competitive cheerleading state champions departed Tate High School Friday morning to defend their title in Gainesville this weekend. The Tate Showband of the South led over 300 students from different sports and clubs to send the squad off in true Tate style.

For more photos, click or tap here.

Photos by Erica Langton and Avery Kreiser/Tate Yearbook for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

