Tate Boys Basketball Moves Into 6A State Series

The Tate Aggies have earned a bid in the FHSAA Class 6A state championship series.

In Class 6A Region 1 quarterfinals, the No. 6 Tate Aggies (18-5) will travel about 360 miles to Orange Park to face the No. 3 Oakleaf Knights (23-1) at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Also, No. 4 Gulf Breeze (22-3) will host No. 5 Nease (18-18) at 7 p.m. Thursday.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.