Tate Aggies Advance To District Title Game With 55-50 Win Over Crestview (With Gallery)

The Tate Aggies will face the Gulf Breeze Dolphins for the 6A District 1 basketball championship.

Wednesday night, the No. 2 seed Tate Aggies beat Crestview 55-50 in Cantonment. Crestview held a 35-28 lead at the end of the second period, but the Aggies outscored Crestview in the final two.

Also Wednesday night, No. 1 seed Gulf Breeze Dolphins knocked off Pace 49-41.

Gulf Breeze (21-3) will host Tate (18-4) Friday at 7 p.m. for the district title.

