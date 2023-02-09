Tate Aggies Advance To District Title Game With 55-50 Win Over Crestview (With Gallery)

February 9, 2023

The Tate Aggies will face the Gulf Breeze Dolphins for the 6A District 1 basketball championship.

Wednesday night, the No. 2 seed  Tate Aggies beat Crestview 55-50 in Cantonment. Crestview held a 35-28 lead at the end of the second period, but the Aggies outscored Crestview in the final two.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.

Also Wednesday night, No. 1 seed Gulf Breeze Dolphins knocked off Pace 49-41.

Gulf Breeze (21-3) will host Tate (18-4) Friday at 7 p.m. for the district title.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

