Tate Aggies 6A Playoff Run Ends In Orange Park

The Tate Aggies 6A playoff run came to an end Friday night with a 51-40 regional loss to Oakleaf in Orange Park, Florida.

The Aggies season record was 18-6.

The No. 4 Gulf Breeze Dolphins will travel February 21 to take on No. 1 Ponte Vedra. The Aggies defeated No. 5 Nease 54-49 Friday night.

Pictured: Tate defeated Crestview 55-50 in district playoff action. NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.