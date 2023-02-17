Support Staff, School District Reach Agreement For Raises, $1K Bonus

The Escambia County School District and the Union of Education Staff Professionals have reached an agreement for raises for the current school year, along with a one-time $1,000 bonus.

The agreement addresses new legislation which increased all Florida public schools’ minimum wage to $15 per hour on October 1, 2022.

The settlement agreement will go to ratification for all members of the Education Staff Professionals bargaining unit to vote. If ratified, the proposed raise will likely be placed on the agenda for approval by the School Board on March 21.

The details are as follows: