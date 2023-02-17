Support Staff, School District Reach Agreement For Raises, $1K Bonus
February 17, 2023
The Escambia County School District and the Union of Education Staff Professionals have reached an agreement for raises for the current school year, along with a one-time $1,000 bonus.
The agreement addresses new legislation which increased all Florida public schools’ minimum wage to $15 per hour on October 1, 2022.
The settlement agreement will go to ratification for all members of the Education Staff Professionals bargaining unit to vote. If ratified, the proposed raise will likely be placed on the agenda for approval by the School Board on March 21.
The details are as follows:
- A new salary schedule will be created to reflect $15 as the entry level hourly rate for Grade 9, Step 1. This new schedule will reflect Step increases of no less than 1.5%.
- All employees of the bargaining unit shall receive no less than a $1.21 per hour raise. This is added to the base hourly rate prior to any supplements or longevity.
- Employees that have already received this amount due to the $15 per hour implementation will be placed on the appropriate step (within the same Grade) to reflect this increase from October 1.
- Employees which received a portion of $1.21 on October 1 shall receive the difference between their increase and $1.21, and that difference shall be retroactive to July 1, 2022. They will be placed on the appropriate step (within the same Grade) to reflect a combined raise of at least $1.21.
- Employees that received no raise on October 1 shall receive an additional $1.21 to their base hourly rate which will be retroactive to July 1, 2022.
- A one-time Retention Supplement of $1,000 (subject to taxes) to be paid to all education support personnel (ESPs). Employees must be full-time, benefit eligible, hired on or before October 1, 2022, and have not broken service since this date.
- The creation of a new position entitled “Registered Behavior Technician.” This position will be in addition to the already established “Behavior Technician.”
- The following supplemental “adds” for qualified positions to include:
- $0.50 per hour to achieve the Fundamental Payroll Certification by the American Payroll Association (APA).
- $1.00 per hour for those established as a Certified Payroll Professional.
Comments