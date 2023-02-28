ST Engineering Opens New Hangar At Pensacola Airport

ST Engineering opened a new aircraft maintenance hangar at the Pensacola International Airport on Monday.

The new facility is the second of four hangars at an airframe Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) complex being developed by ST Engineering. The new 177,000 sq. ft. hangar features two bays capable of accommodating widebody aircraft, effectively doubling ST Engineering’s existing capacity in Pensacola.

The hangar, which currently supports a major customer;s Airbus A300 program, started operations in January this year. When fully operational, it is expected to generate over 400 new jobs.

“We are thrilled to open another state-of-the-art facility and see our partnership with ST Engineering flourish. Ensuring quality job growth is crucial to the future success of Pensacola, and this new hangar is a major step forward for our citizens, airport and community,” Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves said.

The airframe MRO complex that the new hangar is a part of is a project co-funded by ST Engineering, Triumph Gulf Coast, Inc., the City of Pensacola, Escambia County, the State of Florida, and various state and federal organizations.

For more photos, click or tap here.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.