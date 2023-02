Regional 6A Soccer: Chiles Tops Tate 2-0 In Tallahassee

The Chiles Timberwolves defeated the Tate Aggies 2-0 in regional 6A soccer action Wednesday night in Tallahassee.

The Aggies finished their season at No. 2 in District 1 6A with a record of 10-4-3.

On February 11, Chiles will host Niceville and Gulf Breeze will travel to Gainesville as the regional tourney continues.

