Rachel May Walker

Rachel M. Walker, 75, of Pensacola, FL, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023. She was born June 27, 1947, in Pensacola, FL. She was married to Julian Walker for 55 years. Rachel was the Music Director at Family Worship Center. She was a member of Family Worship Center and had a passion for ministry, witnessing and winning souls to Christ.

Rachel is preceded in death by her father, Gerald Caryl, Sr. and her mother, Juniece Peaden Caryl.

Rachel is survived by her husband, Julian Walker; daughter Johanna Walker; two brothers, Gerald Caryl-Gordon and John Burgess; and countless nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Friday, February 10, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM, at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North. Funeral Service will follow at 12:00 PM. Rev. Chuck Constant, Rev. Paul Wetzel and Rev. Sandra Fowler will be officiating. Interment will be at Eastern Gate Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Roger Watkins, John Lamb, Randy Wood, Gene Broxton, Joe Fritz and Chuck Roth. Honorary pallbearers will be J. D. Woodside, Lance George, Michael Caryl, David Powell, Dusty Richardson and Jason Vaughan.