Preseason Baseball, Softball Wrap: Tate And Northview (With Gallery)

Here is a look at preseason baseball and softball scores from Northview and Tate this week.

BASEBALL

Northview 5, West Florida 4

Tate 4, Northview 1

Pensacola Catholic 12, Tate 11

Tate baseball will open their regular season on Tuesday, February 21 at Navarre. The first home game for the Aggies will be March 2 at 6:30 p.m. against Crestview.

Northview’s season opens as they host Flomaton on February 21 at 6:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Tate 6, Niceville 1

West Florida 6, Escambia 5

Niceville def. Escambia

West Florida def. Tate

Tate opens their regular season at Gulf Breeze on February 21 at 6:30 p.m. The Aggies first home game will be February 22 as they host Crestview at 6:30 p.m.

Photos by Maecy Mysak/Tate Yearbook, Laura Glodfelter and others for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.