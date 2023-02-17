Preseason Baseball, Softball Wrap: Tate And Northview (With Gallery)

February 17, 2023

Here is a look at preseason baseball and softball scores from Northview and Tate this week.

BASEBALL

  • Northview 5, West Florida 4
  • Tate 4, Northview 1
  • Pensacola Catholic 12, Tate 11

Tate baseball will open their regular season on Tuesday, February 21 at Navarre. The first home game for the Aggies will be March 2 at 6:30 p.m. against Crestview.

Northview’s season opens as they host Flomaton on February 21 at 6:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

  • Tate 6, Niceville 1
  • West Florida 6, Escambia 5
  • Niceville def. Escambia
  • West Florida def. Tate

Tate opens their regular season at Gulf Breeze on February 21 at 6:30 p.m. The Aggies first home game will be February 22 as they host Crestview at 6:30 p.m.

