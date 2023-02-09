One Injured In Ensley Shooting Wednesday Afternoon

One person was shot Wednesday afternoon in Ensley.

The victim suffered a single gunshot wound about 1:15 p.m. at Figland Avenue and Detroit Boulevard. They were transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS with what appeared to be a non-life threatening wound.

At last report, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was continuing their investigation and had not named a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.