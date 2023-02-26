One Person Dead After Attack By Three Pit Bulls In Escambia County, ESCO Says

February 26, 2023

One person died after being attacked by three pit bulls Friday night in Escambia County

It happened about 10:15 p.m. in the 400 block of Norris Avenue, off Massachusetts Avenue.

‘A witness observed a male being attacked by three pit bulls. The witness managed to scare the dogs away and immediately called 911,” the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “Unfortunately, due to the victim’s injuries sustained in the attack, he later died.”

Escambia County Animal Control was unable to locate the dogs Friday night. They returned with deputies at 8 a.m. Saturday.

“One pit bull was observed and attempted to avoid capture. The animal was still very aggressive and was shot by a deputy. The animal was captured and is receiving medical treatment,” ECSO said Saturday.

A second pit bull was later located and captured. At last report, the third dog had not been located.

The name of the victim was not released.

