One Airlifted After Highway 97 Crash Into A Utility Pole

February 21, 2023

One person was airlifted to the hospital following a wreck on Highway 97 in Walnut Hill Tuesday afternoon.

The driver of a SUV was northbound on Highway 97 just south of Ernest Ward Middle School when she failed to properly negotiate a curve. The vehicle left the roadway, traveled between several trees and struck a utility pole. The pole was broken in the crash, sending power lines to the ground.

One adult was airlifted by MedStar helicopter to a Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola. Another adult and a toddler were not seriously injured.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Walnut Hill Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue, Escambia County EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

Escambia River Electric Cooperative reported about 10 customers lost power along Highway 97 as a result of the downed lines.

Written by William Reynolds 

 