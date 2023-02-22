Official: Don’t Wait To Last Minute If You Want To Run in Century Election

Elections officials are encouraging potential candidates for a Century special election not to wait until the last minute to qualify.

Two council seats were left vacant in January because no candidate ran for them last year, and interim council members were appointed.

Qualifying is open until noon Friday, February 24 at the Supervisor of Elections Office at 213 Palafox Place in Pensacola. Candidates may also qualify at Century Town Hall on February 22 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m..

“Don’t wait until the last minute.,” Escambia County Deputy Supervisor of Elections Sonya Daniel said. “If you wait until 11:45 Friday, you may not be able to make it in time.”

Qualifying forms can be picked up in advance at the Century Town Hall or the Supervisor of Elections Office. Once the forms are complete, potential candidates must file them, open a campaign bank account and return to finalize their qualification.

For complete qualifying information, visit EscambiaVotes.gov or call the candidate qualifying department at (850) 595-3900.

The special general election will be held on Tuesday, March 28. If three or more candidates qualify for either of the seats, a special primary election will be held on Tuesday, March 14. The qualification fee is $50, and candidates must be registered voters living in the Century town limits.