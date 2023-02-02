Northview’s Maliki Haynes Commits To Hinds College (With Gallery)

February 2, 2023

On National Signing Day, Northview High’s Maliki Haynes signed a letter of intent to play football at Hinds Community College in Mississippi.

“He’s a competitor at heart and played the game of football with a lot of confidence,” Northview head football coach Wes Summerford said.

“Through Maliki’s persistence he is here today for a special accomplishment that most do not get the opportunity to do,” he added. “His college of choice is getting a heck of a young man and a great football player.

Haynes joined the Chiefs this year, with his first game against Tate. In Northview’s run to the state championship game, Haynes had a late one-handed reception in the playoffs against Union County to seal a win, and a key 70-yard interception against Blountstown.

“This opportunity has been many years in the making, and I am grateful for this opportunity.” Haynes said. “I want to thank all of my coaches, both current and former, as well as my friends, family and teammates. I have nothing without them.”

For more photos, click or tap here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.


