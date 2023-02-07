Northview’s Jamarkus Jefferson Commits To Hinds College

February 7, 2023

Northview High School’s Jamarkus Jefferson signed Monday to play football at Hinds Community College in Mississippi.

Jefferson finished last season leading the state across all classifications with 47 total touchdowns — 43 rushing and four receiving. He was 11th in total touchdowns across the entire nation. Jefferson was first in Class 1R with rushing touchdowns, and fourth in all classifications in total yards rushing. With 2,377 yards on the ground, he was ranked third in Florida 1R.

“What a huge asset for our football program and what a great young man he’s been at Northview High School,” head football coach Wes Summerford said.

“I want to thank God for this opportunity, thank my parents for pushing me for this long journey,” Jefferson said as he went on to thank his coaches and fellow players.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

