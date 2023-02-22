Northview, Tate Open Baseball Season With Wins; Softball Teams Fall Short

The high school baseball and softball seasons opened Tuesday night for the Tate Aggies and the Northview Chiefs. Both baseball teams had wins, while both softball teams fell short.

BASEBALL

Tate 17, Navarre 4

The Tate Aggies had a 12-run second inning and five home runs Tuesday night in a big 17-4 win at Navarre. Brayden Touchstone had two homers. Ethan McAnally, Drew Reaves and James Davis each had a dinger. Gabriel Patterson earned the win for Tate on the mound.

Northview 7, Flomaton 5

Cason Burkett led the Chiefs driving in four while going 3-3 at the plate, and earned the win on the mound.

SOFTBALL

Gulf Breeze 10, Tate 0

T.R. Miller 21, Northview 2

Aubrey Stuckey had a home run in the second for the Chiefs.

Pictured: The Tate Aggies beat Navarre 17-4 Tuesday night in Navarre. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.