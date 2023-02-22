Northview, Tate Open Baseball Season With Wins; Softball Teams Fall Short

February 22, 2023

The high school baseball and softball seasons opened Tuesday night for the Tate Aggies and the Northview Chiefs. Both baseball teams had wins, while both softball teams fell short.

BASEBALL

Tate 17, Navarre 4

  • The Tate Aggies had a 12-run second inning and five home runs Tuesday night in a big 17-4 win at Navarre. Brayden Touchstone had two homers. Ethan McAnally, Drew Reaves and James Davis each had a dinger. Gabriel Patterson earned the win for Tate on the mound.

Northview 7, Flomaton 5

  • Cason Burkett led the Chiefs driving in four while going 3-3 at the plate, and earned the win on the mound.

SOFTBALL

Gulf Breeze 10, Tate 0

T.R. Miller 21, Northview 2

  • Aubrey Stuckey had a home run in the second for the Chiefs.

Pictured: The Tate Aggies beat Navarre 17-4 Tuesday night in Navarre. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 