Northview Knocks Off T.R. Miller 13-12 With Gilmore’s Walk-Off Triple (With Gallery)

The Northview Chiefs defeated the T.R. Miller Tigers 13-12 Thursday night in Bratt on a walk-off triple from Emma Gilmore.

Gilmore tripled on a 0-2 count in the bottom of the seventh.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.

Gilmore lead the Chiefs in the plate, going 3-4 at the plate with four RBIs. Chloe Ragdale was 2-4 with 2 RBIs. Northview also had hits from Jamison Gilman, Brookes, Allison Flowers and Mary-Clayton Dawson.

Aubrey Stuckey led off for the Chiefs in the circle, allowing two runs on five hits while walking one and striking out one. Gilmore pitch two and two-thirds innings, allowing four hits and one run while striking out two. Gilman allowed five hits and nine runs while striking out one.

The Chiefs will travel to Jay Friday at 6 p.m.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.



