Northview Grad Fletcher Signs With German Pro Football Team
February 17, 2023
A 2015 Northview High School graduate is fulfilling his dream to play professional football.
Ray Fletcher of Century signed Thursday to play American-style football for the Minden Wolves in Minden, Germany.
“Words can’t explain how I feel,” Fletcher said.
Fletcher is currently a junior playing for NCAA Division II Bluefield State University in Bluefield, West Virginia.
