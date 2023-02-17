Northview Grad Fletcher Signs With German Pro Football Team

A 2015 Northview High School graduate is fulfilling his dream to play professional football.

Ray Fletcher of Century signed Thursday to play American-style football for the Minden Wolves in Minden, Germany.

“Words can’t explain how I feel,” Fletcher said.

Fletcher is currently a junior playing for NCAA Division II Bluefield State University in Bluefield, West Virginia.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.