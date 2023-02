New Free Community Little Library Open In Cantonment

A new free community library is open in Cantonment.

It is located outside the Companion Animal Clinic at 450 South Highway 29.

Owner Dr. Keith Weekley, who grew up in Cantonment, said he wanted to give back to the area through reading, which he has always loved.

The little library was constructed by local master woodworker Ron Williamson.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.