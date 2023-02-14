Molino Man On Probation Now Charged With Murder

A Molino man on probation after threatening his mother in 2021 has now been charged with murdering a man.

Nicholas Bronson Pierce, 37, was booked into the Escambia County Jail on a charge of first degree felony murder,

On January 31, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office found a white male face down in the dirt driveway in the 1300 block of Blue Angel Parkway. The victim was deceased with multiple gunshot wounds to his back, leg and side, according to investigators. Multiple shell casings were found near the body. Witnesses reported seeing a black Chevrolet Impala and a blue Honda Accord in the driveway prior to the shooting.

The resident of the home told deputies that he had never seen the victim before.

Pierce’s arrest report does not indicate how he was developed as the suspect.

In August 2021, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded n armed disturbance at a residence on Pilgrim Trail West. Pierce entered a residence and pointed a gun at his mother’s head and yelled, “I’ll kill you [expletive]‘, according to an arrest report.

Pierce was previously convicted in September 2022 of possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was ordered to serve 12 months on community control and 24 months probation.