Michel ‘Wayne’ Nash

Michel “Wayne” Nash, 72, passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023.

Wayne was born on August 29, 1950 and was the youngest of James and Lyda Nash’s seven children. Wayne grew up in a modest home off a dirt road in the Ferry Pass community of Pensacola, FL. As a young man, Wayne grew up on the water. He loved his hometown and never wanted to live anywhere else in the world! After graduating from Woodham High School, Wayne entered the USAF and served as an aircraft mechanic during the Vietnam War.

Following his military service, Wayne returned to his beloved Pensacola, where his life changed when he met the love of this life, a single mom named Diana. She says “I knew I loved him the first time I saw him.” The feeling was very much mutual, as Wayne started proposing to Diana almost immediately. She eventually surrendered in the face of both her undeniable feelings and his unwavering persistence and they were married on March 15, 1986.

Wayne had many skills, but it was carpentry that he seemed to enjoy the most. He spent a number of years working in residential construction and eventually went to work for Pensacola State College in 1987 as a member of their maintenance team where he worked until his retirement in 2022.

When he wasn’t working, Wayne was busy raising a family. He was a member of Northridge Church and was a faithful volunteer, building countless sets and several playgrounds over the years. He loved church league softball and both played and coached teams for years. He and Diana also ran the church’s Wednesday night mission program for kids while their own children were small.

Throughout his life, Wayne’s love for the water never waned. Saturdays were filled with fishing adventures of one kind or the other. He loved introducing his children, nephews and grandchildren to his favorite pastime and spent countless hours in the sun, casting lines and watching the waves roll in and out.

Wayne Nash was an easy going soul, who appreciated the simple joys of this life. His best day involved time with his family, having his feet in the salt water, watching or reading a good western and a cold beer…maybe not in that order. Wayne deeply loved his wife, took good care of his family, and always showed up to help a friend in need. He will be remembered with the deepest affection and holy gratitude to God.

He is proceeded in death by his parents James and Lyda and by his daughter Sarah Joy.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Diana; his children, Lucas (Emily) Dorion, Michael Dorion, & Heather (Tim) Daniel; his 8 grandchildren, Kayla, Mallory, Nash, Trey, Lily, Olivia, Sarah Cate, & Lucas; his siblings, Warren Nash, Christen Manly, Donald Nash, George Nash, Linda Turner, & Jack Nash; his Best Friend and Brother in-law, Warren Kirkland, Sister in-law, Pat Kirkland, and their children Matt Kirkland, Kevin Kirkland and his daughter, Lexi, & Ryan Kirkland; and many more Nieces and Nephews.

Visitation and a “Service of Remembrance” will be held at Trahan Family Funeral Home on Monday, February 27, 2023. Visitation will begin at 10am with the service to follow at 11:00 a.m