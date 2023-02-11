Luther Eugene “Gene” Godwin

On Sunday, February 5th 2023, Gene Godwin of Molino, FL went home to be with the Lord. He was only 55 years old.

Gene was born September 8th, 1967 to Luther Godwin Jr and Shirley Phillips in Pensacola, FL.

Gene was considered a “Jack of all trades.” He could do anything and everything. He attended George Stone to be a mechanic and Pensacola State College where he earned his certification in welding. He worked at many different places throughout his life, but has been with Ingram Electric for the past 7 years. He was never scared to take on new opportunities and had a couple businesses of his own. One he named after his late son called Tejay’s Welding and Fabrication.

He fully enjoyed what he did and those he met in his days. He was easy to talk to and always had a story to tell. He never hesitated to help where he could, even if he grumbled about it the whole time. He would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it.

Gene was a hardworking man who loved his family very much. Everything he did, it was with them in mind. His grand babies were his pride and joy. They could always get away with anything and were often spoiled by him. If they wanted it, he got it.

He loved going on family vacations, especially to Tennessee. He always enjoyed the mountain scenery. He also liked to relax in the river during the summer months. He planned an Adventures Unlimited trip every year for his wife’s birthday and invited the whole family down. He would rent the biggest cabin they offered so that everyone had a place to stay.

Gene enjoyed cooking and often credited his granny Nelson for his great cooking skills. A fond memory from his children is that he would always ask you to taste his potato salad and dressing he cooked the night before Thanksgiving. Even if they were asleep and it was 1AM, he’d wake them up to get their opinion on his food. He took pride in his dishes and made sure to ask everyone how they liked it.

He looked forward to coming home and relaxing in his Lazy Boy after a long day at work. He’d always have a movie on and would sometimes watch the same movie multiple nights in a row, but the family thinks it’s because he would often fall asleep halfway through the first time around. He could fall asleep anywhere at any time, even mid conversation. He’d wake up and pick back up where he left off pretending nothing happened.

He was not a huge sports fan, but he loved Florida State Football and tried his best to watch every game.

Gene was larger than life and his shoes cannot be filled. He will be missed tremendously by his family and friends.

Gene is survived and missed by his loving wife, Tammy, of 20 years; his children Josh (Kaly) Godwin, Deddrick Perry, Valarie (Travis) Barnes, Kayla Godwin, Jordan Godwin, and Aaron Godwin; eleven grandchildren, Aubrey, Bray, and Rhett Godwin, Lexi, Payton, and Annalyse Barnes, Milah and Lainee Johnson, Brightleigh Perry, Destiny and Kylie Godwin; one expected grandchild and one great granddaughter; his mother, Shirley (Gene) Phillips; four brothers; John (Kim) Godwin, Charlie (Kelly) Phillips, Henry Joe Godwin, and Jamie (Sarah) Phillips; one sister, Kathy (Wayne) Briske; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his son, Tejay Godwin; his father, Luther Godwin Jr.; maternal grandparents, Delores and Wesley Nelson; paternal grandparents, Kathleen and Luther Godwin Sr.

Visitation will be held Monday, February 13th at Faith Chapel Funeral Home in Cantonment, FL. 12 PM-1 PM for family and 1PM-2PM for friends. Funeral Service will follow at 2 PM. Interment will be at New Beginnings Cemetery in Molino, FL.

Pallbearers will be Josh Godwin, Travis Barnes, Eric Allen, Shannon Edmonson, Jack Edmonson and Terry Capps. Honorary pallbearers will be John Godwin, Charlie Phillips, Henry Joe Nelson, Edwin Nelson, and Raymond Nelson.